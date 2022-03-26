Dhanush's Naane Varuven: New Poster Of The Selvaraghavan Project Wins The Internet!

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor will be next seen in Naane Varuven, the upcoming action thriller. The highly anticipated project marks Dhanush's reunion with his elder brother and renowned filmmaker, Selvaraghavan. Recently, the makers of Naane Varuven revealed the new poster of the film, to the much surprise of the audiences.

In the newly released poster, leading man Dhanush is seen laying down in a chair and smoking a cigarette. However, the poster has not revealed anything about the talented actor's role in Naane Varuven. But, Dhanush's get-up in the poster is different from his appearance in the first look poster of the Selvaraghavan directorial.

The netizens feel that the new poster showcases the second character played by Dhanush in Naane Varuven. To the unversed, it has been reported that the National award-winner is appearing in a double role in the project. However, the makers have not reacted to these reports so far.

Earlier in an interview, director Selvaraghavan had revealed that Dhanush is playing a very unique role in the movie. According to the filmmaker, the talented actor's character in Naane Varuven is nothing like the roles he has essayed on the silver screen, so far. Interestingly, another main character of the movie is the jeep that is used by Dhanush's character.

The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by the senior film producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, under the banner V Creations. The project will feature two leading ladies including Indhuja Ravichandran. Selvaraghavan, the director himself is playing a pivotal role in the movie, which also features Yogi Babu in a key role. If things go as planned, Naane Varuven might hit the theatres by the second half of 2022.