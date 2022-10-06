Ponniyin Selvan 1 is maintaining steady numbers at the box office. The film is fast approaching a net collection of Rs. 200 Crore.
Ponniyin Selvan 1 Day 6 Box Office Collection: Sustains Numbers Through The Weekdays
The film's net All India collection was more than Rs. 150 Crore for the first five days. Early estimates for the sixth day suggest a net of about Rs. 20 Crore in India.
Day 1: Rs. 36.5 Crore
Day 2: Rs. 34.5 Crore
Day 3: Rs. 39 Crore
Day 4: Rs. 20 Crore
Day 5: Rs. 23 Crore
Day 6: Rs. 20 Crore (Early Estimates)
The film stars Karthi as Vandhiyathevan, Trisha as Kundhavai, Aishwarya Rai as Nandhini, Vikram as Aditha Karikalan, and Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi. The supporting cast includes Kishore, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban, Jayachitra, and Lal.
Ponniyin Selvan 1 is written by the team of three including Jayamohan, Maniratnam, and Ilango Kumaravel, and directed by Maniratnam. AR Rahman has composed the film's songs and background score. The film's music has been a lot of praise and is being celebrated. Editor Sreekar Prasad has kept the pace of the film crisp and neat.
Ravi Varman has helmed the camera for this historical fiction. He has ensured that Maniratnam brand doesn't go amiss in the visuals. The things that make a Maniratnam film look like his film, have worked extremely well in this project.
