Dhruva Natchathiram Release Date: Vikram-Gautham Vasudev Menon's Slick Actioner's New Theatrical Date REVEALED

Dhruva
Natchathiram
New
Release
Date
Out:
Dhruva
Natchathiram:
Chapter
One-
Yuddha
Kaandam
is
an
upcoming
action
spy
thriller
helmed
by
the
renowned
filmmaker
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon.
The
movie
has
been
in
the
making
for
quite
some
time
now
and
fans
of
the
versatile
actor
Vikram
are
waiting
with
bated
breaths
for
the
film's
theatrical
release.
Sadly,
the
release
dates
are
getting
postponed
frequently.
Dhruva
Natchathiram
Premise
John
is
a
New
York-based
undercover
operative.
He
and
his
team
are
entrusted
with
the
responsibility
of
a
secret
mission
that
involves
retrieving
their
team
leader
who
goes
mysteriously
missing.
Dhruva
Natchathiram
New
Release
Date
Revealed
The
filmmakers
announced
the
movie
Dhruva
Natchathiram:
Chapter
One-
Yuddha
Kaandam
release
date
as
November
24,
2023.
Due
to
financial
constraints
faced
by
Gautham
Menon,
the
movie's
production
remained
languished.
Eventually,
there
were
many
other
issues
including
the
business
of
this
Vikram's
film.
Unfortunately,
Vikram
also
refrained
from
promoting
the
film
due
to
unknown
reasons.
In
the
latest
update,
we
hear
that
the
makers
are
now
ready
to
showcase
the
film
worldwide
theatrically
on
March
28.
Dhruva
Natchathiram
Cast
The
action
spy
thriller
stars
Vikram
as
John
and
Dhruv.
Ritu
Varma
played
the
role
of
Anupama.
Aishwarya
Rajesh,
R
Parthiban,
Simran,
Dhivyadharshini,
Vinayakan,
Arjun
Das,
Raadhika
Sarathkumar,
Vamsi
Krishna,
Sathish
Krishnan,
Munna
Simon,
Salim
Baig,
Maya
S
Krishnan,
Preethi
Nedumaran,
and
Abhirami
Venkatachalam
among
others
played
important
characters
in
the
film.
Dhruva
Natchathiram
Crew
The
movie
was
written,
produced,
and
directed
by
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon,
who
also
wrote
the
film's
screenplay.
A
set
of
talented
cinematographers
like
Manoj
Paramahamsa,
SR
Kathir,
and
Vishnu
Dev
worked
on
the
film's
photography.
Jomon
T
John
was
an
additional
crew
for
the
cinematography
department.
Praveen
Antony
worked
as
the
film's
editor
and
Harris
Jayaraj
re-united
with
Gautham
Menon
once
again
to
compose
the
entire
soundtrack.