Chiyaan 62: Vikram's Hyped Upcoming Film With SJ Suryah To Begin From THIS Date; Title Teaser Release On...

Chiyaan
62
Shooting
&
Title
Teaser
Very
Soon:
Chiyaan
62
is
the
upcoming
film
of
the
versatile
actor
Vikram,
who
is
teaming
up
with
writer-director
SU
Arun
Kumar
for
this
venture.
The
makers
of
the
film
Riya
Shibu,
who
is
at
the
helm
of
HR
Pictures
have
officially
announced
the
film
through
an
interesting
video
recently.
The
filmmakers
are
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
create
buzz
around
Chiyaan
62
and
have
been
releasing
special
cast
announcement
posters
to
keep
the
fans
hooked
on
the
project.
Chiyaan
62
is
known
to
be
a
typical
Vikram-style
actioner
albeit
a
rustic
one.
Vikram
is
known
for
his
classy
and
slick
action
films
but
this
time,
the
movie
is
said
to
showcase
the
actor
in
a
new
avatar.
The
action
film
is
back
in
the
headlines
with
exciting
updates
about
its
shooting
scheudles
and
title
reveal
dates.
Chiyaan
62
Shooting
To
Begin
On...
As
per
the
latest
news
coming
out
about
Chiyaan
62,
the
movie's
shooting
will
kickstart
at
Thiruttani
on
April
14.
Chiyaan
62
Title
Teaser
Out
On...
Reportedly,
three
days
after
the
shooting
begins,
the
team
will
officially
release
the
title
teaser
of
Chiyaan
62
on
April
17.
Check
out
the
tweet
below.
Chiyaan
62
Cast
After
the
addition
of
SJ
Suryah,
the
talented
actor-filmmaker,
the
movie's
makers
further
announced
Malayalam
actor
Suraj
Venjaramoodu
as
an
addition
to
the
cast.
Suraj
will
be
making
his
Tamil
debut
with
the
movie.
He
played
remarkable
roles
in
Malayalam
films-
Andorid
Kunjappan
Version
5.25,
Driving
License,
Jana
Gana
Mana,
and
The
Great
Indian
Kitchen.
Chiyaan
62
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
SU
Arun
Kumar,
who
earlier
made
critically
acclaimed
films
like
Pannaiyarum
Padminiyum,
Sethupathi,
and
Sindhubadh,
this
Chiyaan
62
movie
will
have
its
entire
background
score
and
tunes
composed
by
GV
Prakash
Kumar.
Meanwhile,
Chiyaan
Vikram's
two
exciting
releases
in
the
form
of
Dhruva
Natchathiram
and
Thangalan,
each
one
way
different
from
another
are
ready
for
theatrical
release
worldwide.
Needless
to
say,
Vikram's
fans
are
thrilled
with
both
these
movies,
and
Chiyaan
62
too
is
expected
to
break
barriers
for
the
actor
once
again.