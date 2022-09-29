An announcement was dropped on Twitter this afternoon that Surya will be launching the teaser of Sardar this evening, on September 29. The teaser was released at around 9 pm.
Sardar Teaser Review: Karthi Plays A Spy?
Karthi plays a guy who has been on the loose for a long time, despite being chased around desperately by powerful people. The teaser claims that when someone is suspected to be this guy, and is interrogated it never ends up being him, and even lie detectors don't raise any alarm. The film appears to involve heists and chases and is expected to be an action adventure.
Surprisingly, Yugi Sethu was seen in the teaser after a long gap. His comedic time is quite popular, and he is known for sharp one-liners that are often satirical and intelligent.
The visuals and the core plot reminded us of Cobra a little. The concept of a guy donning multiple disguises and slipping between the fingers of multiple organizations sounds vaguely similar to what we saw in Cobra. However, that aspect was not the entire Cobra movie, and neither will it be the complete Sardar movie. The film have will have its own plot to explore and take us through.
Karthi's Ponniyin Selvan 1 releases tomorrow amidst crazy expectations. While Karthi has been busy promoting his Ponniyin Selvan 1, he has not forgotten his Diwali release, Sardar, and the promotions for Sardar would probably happen in the forthcoming days including song releases and a trailer release. The film is expected to be competing against Sivakarthikeyan's Prince.
