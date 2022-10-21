Sardar Twitter Review: Go Through These Tweets Before You Book Tickets For Karthi's Spy Thriller!

Actor
Karthi's
latest
spy
action
thriller
film
Sardar,
written
and
directed
by
PS
Mithran
hit
the
screens
all
over
the
world
on
October
21
on
the
occasion
of
the
Deepavali
festival.
The
movie
has
a
versatile
actor
like
him
playing
a
dual
role.
Sardar
opened
to
mixed
reviews
upon
theatrical
release
amid
decent
buzz.
Actresses
Raashii
Khanna
and
Rajisha
Vijayan
are
the
two
female
leads
in
the
film.
The
movie
also
marks
the
Tamil
debut
of
actor
Chunky
Panday.
Actress
Laila
has
begun
her
second
innings
after
16
years
with
Sardar.
The
movie
additionally
stars
Murali
Sharma,
Rithvik,
Munishkanth,
Ilavarasu,
Yugi
Sethu,
Swaminathan,
Mohammad
Ali
Baig,
Abdool
Lee,
and
Myna
Nandhini
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Inspector
Vijay
Prakash,
who
likes
popularity,
falls
for
an
Advocate
named
Shalini.
Later,
Vijay
Prakash
is
assigned
the
job
of
retrieving
important
information
of
the
military
secrets
in
the
form
of
a
file
that
belongs
to
the
Indian
Intelligence
Agency.
While
on
the
job,
Vijay
Prakash
encounters
an
ex-spy,
Chandrabose
AKA
Sardar,
who
disguises
himself.
The
link
between
the
file,
Sardar,
and
Vijay
Prakash,
who
looks
like
Sardar
forms
the
crux
of
the
film.
Fans
of
the
actor
and
regular
moviegoers
who
have
watched
Sardar
a
bit
earlier
than
others
have
taken
to
social
media
handles
to
share
their
opinions
on
the
film.
Take
a
look
at
some
of
those
Tweets
here:
.
.
The
film's
score
and
tunes
are
rendered
by
GV
Prakash
Kumar.
George
C
Williams
worked
as
its
cinematographer,
and
Pon
Parthiban,
Roju,
Binpu
Ragu,
and
Geevee
penned
dialogues
for
the
film.
Ruben
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Red
Giant
Movies
distributed
the
film.