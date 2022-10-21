Sardar Twitter Review: Go Through These Tweets Before You Book Tickets For Karthi's Spy Thriller!

Actor Karthi's latest spy action thriller film Sardar, written and directed by PS Mithran hit the screens all over the world on October 21 on the occasion of the Deepavali festival. The movie has a versatile actor like him playing a dual role. Sardar opened to mixed reviews upon theatrical release amid decent buzz.

Actresses Raashii Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan are the two female leads in the film. The movie also marks the Tamil debut of actor Chunky Panday. Actress Laila has begun her second innings after 16 years with Sardar. The movie additionally stars Murali Sharma, Rithvik, Munishkanth, Ilavarasu, Yugi Sethu, Swaminathan, Mohammad Ali Baig, Abdool Lee, and Myna Nandhini among others in crucial roles.

Inspector Vijay Prakash, who likes popularity, falls for an Advocate named Shalini. Later, Vijay Prakash is assigned the job of retrieving important information of the military secrets in the form of a file that belongs to the Indian Intelligence Agency. While on the job, Vijay Prakash encounters an ex-spy, Chandrabose AKA Sardar, who disguises himself. The link between the file, Sardar, and Vijay Prakash, who looks like Sardar forms the crux of the film.

Fans of the actor and regular moviegoers who have watched Sardar a bit earlier than others have taken to social media handles to share their opinions on the film. Take a look at some of those Tweets here:

.

.

The film's score and tunes are rendered by GV Prakash Kumar. George C Williams worked as its cinematographer, and Pon Parthiban, Roju, Binpu Ragu, and Geevee penned dialogues for the film. Ruben worked as the film's editor. Red Giant Movies distributed the film.