Sardar Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Karthi-PS Mithran's Spy Thriller Opens To Positive Talk

Sardar, an action spy thriller written and directed by PS Mithran with Karthi in a dual role released all over the world on October 21. The movie has opened to a positive response from critics, fans, and regular moviegoers.

Karthi was paired opposite two actresses- Raashii Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan in the film. Sardar is expected to earn Rs 4.50 Crore on its release day in all languages. The movie is getting positive reviews for its story, screenplay, narration, and performance.

A policeman Vijay Prakash in love with an Advocate named Shalini is given the responsibility to secure a military file with secrets by the Indian Intelligence Agency. He comes across Sardar, an ex-spy, who looks alike and changes his avatar now and then. The relation between Vijay, Sardar, and the file is to be seen on the big screen.

Sardar marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday and actress Laila made a comeback to films after a gap of 16 years. The movie stars Munishkanth, Murali Sharma, Ilavarasu, Yugi Sethu, Swaminathan, Myna Nandhini, and Rithvik among others in crucial roles.

Sardar is cinematographed by George C Williams and edited by Ruben. GV Prakash Kumar scored an enhancing background score and tunes for the film.