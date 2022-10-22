Sardar Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Karthi-PS Mithran's Spy Thriller Opens To Positive Talk

Sardar,
an
action
spy
thriller
written
and
directed
by
PS
Mithran
with
Karthi
in
a
dual
role
released
all
over
the
world
on
October
21.
The
movie
has
opened
to
a
positive
response
from
critics,
fans,
and
regular
moviegoers.
Karthi
was
paired
opposite
two
actresses-
Raashii
Khanna
and
Rajisha
Vijayan
in
the
film.
Sardar
is
expected
to
earn
Rs
4.50
Crore
on
its
release
day
in
all
languages.
The
movie
is
getting
positive
reviews
for
its
story,
screenplay,
narration,
and
performance.
A
policeman
Vijay
Prakash
in
love
with
an
Advocate
named
Shalini
is
given
the
responsibility
to
secure
a
military
file
with
secrets
by
the
Indian
Intelligence
Agency.
He
comes
across
Sardar,
an
ex-spy,
who
looks
alike
and
changes
his
avatar
now
and
then.
The
relation
between
Vijay,
Sardar,
and
the
file
is
to
be
seen
on
the
big
screen.
Sardar
marks
the
Tamil
debut
of
Bollywood
actor
Chunky
Panday
and
actress
Laila
made
a
comeback
to
films
after
a
gap
of
16
years.
The
movie
stars
Munishkanth,
Murali
Sharma,
Ilavarasu,
Yugi
Sethu,
Swaminathan,
Myna
Nandhini,
and
Rithvik
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Sardar
is
cinematographed
by
George
C
Williams
and
edited
by
Ruben.
GV
Prakash
Kumar
scored
an
enhancing
background
score
and
tunes
for
the
film.