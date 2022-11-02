Karthi's Sardar Movie Producer Lakshman Kumar Gifts A Car To Director PS Mithran After Film's Success

After the huge success of the film Sardar, Producer Lakshman Kumar gave a pleasant surprise to director PS Mithran by gifting a car. Actor Karthi who did the lead role of the film was also there during the most memorable moment. After the huge success of his recent films Viruman and Ponniyin Selvan 1, Sardar directed by PS Mithran, produced by Lakshman kumar under the banner of Prince Pictures got its release on the occasion of Diwali. Karthi played a dual role after a long time.

Sardar has an interesting package of all the necessary commercial elements such as spy story, politics, songs, fight and comedy in the right proportion. As expected, the film received a great response from the fans all over the world and has become a blockbuster hit. Till now, this film has been making record breaking collections in theaters. Even after two weeks, the number of theaters is increasing as the film is getting a tremendous response from the fans. Following the huge success of the film, the director of this film PS Mithran was given a pleasant surprise by the producer Prince Pictures Lakshman kumar. He gifted a brand new car worth around 78 lakhs INR.

Actor Karthi presented the car to the director. It is important to note that Sardar, the Diwali release after Viruman and Ponniyin Selvan 1, is marked as Karthi's hat-trick hits of this year. Following the huge success of Sardar, it has been announced officially by the movie crew few days ago that the second part will be made soon. It made Karthi fans even more excited.