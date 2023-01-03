Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu To Dhanush’s Vaathi: 2023 Movies That Raise Expectations!

The first part of the movie Indian was released in 1996, directed by Shankar and starring Kamal Haasan. The shooting for the second part of the film started in 2019. It was delayed due to an accident on the set and started again in 2022. The film is expected to release this year. Expectations for the film are high.

The movie Jailer is directed by director Nelson, starring Rajinikanth. Nelson's movie Beast met with very negative reviews. Therefore, Nelson was criticized a lot by the netizens. Fans are expecting him to give a comeback to put an end to these criticisms.

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Aadipurush. The teaser of the film was released and it was highly criticized for its graphics. There have been rumors of a Shah Rukh Khan film directed by Atlee for years. To put an end to this talk, the official announcement of the film has come out and the title of the film has been announced as Jawan. The film is said to be releasing on 2nd June this year.

Following the hat-trick success of Atlee, the expectations among the fans are high for this film. Following this, Dhanush's Vaathi movie and Vikram's Thangalan movie are being awaited.