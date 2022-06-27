DID L’il Masters Season 5 Finale: Nobojit Emerges As The Winner, Takes Home The Coveted Trophy

The grand finale of DID L’il Masters aired on 26th June 2022, on Zee TV. Nobojit emerged as the winning and took home the trophy. Appun and Adhyashree were announced as the first and second runner-ups respectively.

To support the top 5 contestants during the Fantastic Finale, the star cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo - Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Kohli, and Maniesh Paul appeared on the show and they brought the house down with their funny antics.

The top five finalists - Sagar, Nobojit, Appun, Adhyashree, and Rishita impressed one and all with their impressive finale acts and were given cash prizes as a special surprise. DID L’il Masters had Remo D’Souza, Sonali Bendre and Mouni Roy as the judges.

Winner of DID L'il Masters Season 5, Nobojit said, "DID L’il Masters has truly given me everything that I dreamed for! The reality show has given several talented kids a platform to showcase their talent and I am really happy that I could also display my dancing skills and win everyone’s heart. I worked really hard to reach here and I danced my heart out every week. My skipper Vaibhav and the judges – Remo Sir, Mouni Ma’am and Sonali Ma’am really helped me learn and grow and I am extremely thankful for their support and encouragement. I must mention that I also made a lot of new friends through DID L’il Masters and while I will miss all the rehearsals, fun, and masti, I am sure that there are a lot of good things coming my way after winning this popular reality show."

Talking about Nobojit’s victory and his experience with this season, judge Remo D’Souza added, “Nobojit has been a fabulous performer, and I have seen his/her evolution at every stage of this season. He/she is a true winner. I must add that as a judge and mentor, I have thoroughly enjoyed this season, and I am glad that I was able to witness such amazing talent perform in front of us. This season of DID L’il Masters has been a fun-filled journey for all of us and every contestant is close to my heart. I wish them a lot of love and luck for their future and wish the best for each one of them."

The grand finale episode of DID L’il Masters was also packed with some stunning performances by the ex-contestants of this season. Judges Sonali Bendre, Remo D’Souza and Mouni Roy also set the stage on fire, leaving the contestants and the audience in awe with breath-taking performances. The grand ceremony even had comedian Bharti Singh joining host Jay Bhanushali to add some much-needed humour to the evening.