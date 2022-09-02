Sara Khan, who is currently seen in Spy Bahu and Ankit Bathla of Thapki Pyar Ki and Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji fame come together for a music video titled 'Barsaat Ka Mausam Aaya', which is produced by Jagbir Dahiya and Kressydeep Kaur and directed by Sushma Sunam. Sung by Ritik Chauhan, the music album released recently on Heartbeatz Music YouTube channel.
Sara Khan & Ankit Bathla Share Sizzling Chemistry In New Romantic Song Barsaat Ka Mausam Aaya
Sharing about her working experience in the song Sara says, "It was a wonderful experience working with Ankit and director Sushma. I really had a blast shooting not only because the song was amazing but also the beautiful locations which were decided by our producers. I'm so glad to be a part of this project because the makers had really arranged everything so well. Also, Ankit and I know each other since long time. We wanted to work together and finally did it. It was a very cooperative environment on set. Everything was so surreal and perfect."
Ankit Bathla shares about the song and his working experience with Sara. He stated, "I really loved the song and hence said yes to it. Sara is a very close friend of mine so when I got to know she is doing the song, it was really amazing. The song is about love and of course rain. You should expect a lot of great chemistry that will make you fall in love with the song. I must say the singer, choreographer and director has done a great job. So you will get to see a pure magical love.Working with Sara was almost a reunion as it was like getting down the memory lane and you will see that chemistry in the song."
Producers Jagbir Dahiya and Kressy Deep Kaur spoke about working with Sara and Ankit stating, "Sara is so innocent and Ankit is very professional. Both of them are such a pure soul, down to earth and very well spoken in nature. It didn't even feel like a shoot, it was like a family holiday because our location was really surreal. They really loved working with us and even we enjoyed associating with them. It's an all out romantic song which will make you fall in love in the reason of rain. We shot in beautiful location of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. People will get to see a new couple and a sizzling chemistry."
