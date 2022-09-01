Nora Fatehi Talks About Her Journey; Says Whatever She Is Today Is Because of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to hit the television screens soon! The show is coming back after five long years and the makers have promised that this time, it will be bigger and grander. Like previous season, this time too, the makers have lined-up popular celebrities from different walks of life. The show will be tracing the dancing journeys of these celebrities as they let their guards down and fire up the dance floor.

The popular dance reality show was recently launched and the event was graced by the celebrities, host and judges of the show. As we revealed, the show will be judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi. It must be recalled that Nora was seen as a contestant on Jhalak in previous season (2016). Recently, she spoke about her journey from being a contestant to judging the popular dance reality show.

Nora said that whatever she is today is because of Jhalak. She called the popular dance reality show a game-changer and urged all contestants to take cognizance of how important the stage is for them.The actress was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I have been on the other side of the stage, and I know how it feels, especially during the first performance. I have been there, I have done that, and trust me this is not just a show, it changes lives. I was not a celebrity when I joined the show."

She concluded by saying, "Today, whatever I am, I am because of this show. I feel blessed to have this opportunity to be associated with the show once again and I would take this responsibility in all seriousness."