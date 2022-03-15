Lock Upp: Sara Khan Argues With Ali Mercchant About Joining The Show, Says He Cheated On Her ‘Multiple Times'

Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp has been serving a lot of drama for the viewers in the past few days. The controversial reality show recently witnessed actor Ali Mercchant joining the inmates as the 14th contestant.

However, the actor’s ex-wife and contestant Sara Khan was not too pleased by his entry as the first wild card member of the show. The actress was even seen indulging in a heated argument with him, a day after his entry. It must be noted that Ali and Sara had tied the knot on Bigg Boss Season 4 in 2010. But their marriage was short-lived as they separated just two months later.

They are now seen together after 12 years and Sara was heard telling him to not talk about their past. However, they matter quickly escalated and they were seen screaming at each other while their fellow contestants watched in silence.

In a new promo shared by the makers, Sara slammed Ali for joining Lock Upp despite knowing that she was there. She said, "I am just respecting you a lot here and I don't wanna disrespect you, but that doesn't mean you can just say whatever you want to say. I am very easy. Aapko easy lena chahiye kyunki aapne ye decision hi liya itna bada yaha aane ka knowing that I am here (I am very easy and you should take that into account since you took this decision despite knowing I am here)."

Lock Upp: Sara Khan Storms Off As Ex-Hubby Ali Mercchant Makes His Entry On The Show, Watch

Ali, on the other hand, hit back at her and said that she did not play any part in his decision to join the show. He went on to add, “Hum dono apne apne balbootein se yaha aaye hain. Apne aapko itna mat banao. Kyunki meri aadat nahi hai kisi ko girane ki (Both of us have gotten here on our own capabilities. Don't give yourself so much importance. I don't have the habit of pulling other people down.)"

It must be noted that both Sara and Ali were seen discussing his infidelity in separate chats with their fellow inmates, prior to their big argument. Ali confessed to cheating on Sara in a conversation with Payal Rohatgi whereas Sara also opened up about the it whilst talking to Kaaranvir Bohra and Shivam Sharma.

Lock Upp: Sara Khan's Ex-Husband Ali Merchant Becomes The First Wild Card Entry Of The Kangana Ranaut Show

She shared, "He was the first guy in my life. I fell for him and then we started dating. At one point of time, we had a lot of differences. I was cheated on a lot of times. I used to forgive, forget and get back. At one point, I decided I am gonna move ahead. When you fall for someone at a young age, I was almost 17, then it gets difficult to get out."