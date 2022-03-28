Sara Khan Gets Evicted From Kangana Ranaut’s Show Lock Upp

Kangana Ranaut's fearless reality show Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel is creating a buzz with its concept. Every week the audience is surprised by the twist and turns, and this week, the audience will expect one more such surprise. Actress Sara Khan gets evicted from the show. Karanvir Bohra, her fellow contestant from the opposite team, took Sara's name when asked whom he wanted to leave the house.

The badass host Kangana Ranaut had asked Karanvir Bohra who would get evicted, and he took Sara's name as Sara had mentioned to him that she wanted to leave the Jail. Kangana then asked Sara why did she not save herself by pressing the buzzer. Sara said, "I am not comfortable sharing my secret, and I didn't had the courage to do so."

Kangana got a bit furious at Sara and said, "Sara, you got a chance to save yourself, but you didn't take advantage of the same, which means you don't wish to stay in the house."

Recently Sara Khan's ex-husband also entered the jail and was seen trying to talk to the actress in different ways, one of them being with Shayari.

ALTBalaji and MX Player live-stream Lock Upp 24x7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show.

Lock Upp: Chetan Hansraj & Saisha Shinde Get Evicted; Zeeshan Khan & Vinit Kakar Enter As Latest Contestants

Sangram Singh: A Lot Of People Predicted Mine & Payal Rohatgi's Relationship Won't Last

Lock Upp started streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player from February 27, 2022.