Ali Merchant Asks Ex Sara Not To Take Limelight From Him; Reacts To Allegations Of Entering Lock Upp Using Her

Ali Merchant, who was seen in Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp, got eliminated recently. The actor is happy with his journey. While talking to ETimes TV, Ali spoke about his journey in the show and reacted to the allegations of him using his ex Sara Khan and his controversy to enter the digital reality show.

Talking about his journey, he said that when he started on the show, he was feeling very alone and felt that he was being judged all the time. He added that his inmates were trying to get me out of the game, but slowly he started bonding with everyone and won a few hearts.



Ali said that most importantly he won the audience's hearts and added that the love he is getting from the audience is unbelievable.

Talking about his friends in the show, he said that he bonded well with Zeeshan Khan and Munawar Faruqui, as they would keep Ramazan, sehri and iftaar together and it used to be a lot of fun. He added that surely they will meet and chill together.

Regarding the allegations that he used his ex-Sara Khan and his controversy to enter the show and often getting mocked by other contestants for the same, he said, "It was very tough and hurtful to be mocked that I was in the show because of my ex. I have moved on in my life and I wanted to utilise the chance I got through Lock Upp. I don't have the habit of lying or to keep lying to cover up things. Now that I am out of the show, I just want to tell my ex- don't take the limelight from me."

He said that Sara didn't get the audience's love neither the qaidis supported her.

Ali concluded by saying, "I am not one of those who use others for their own advantage or damage other's work to benefit from it. I know a lot of people in this industry do stuff to be in the limelight and with me an unfortunate controversy happened in the past where I was not even at fault. I don't want to give any importance to her because I am doing well for myself and I am currently in the best phase of my life. I don't want to malign anyone to be in the limelight. I don't want to see my ex- Sara Khan's face ever again."