Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh, who is known for his shows like Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, refused multiple bollywood movies. He refused the offers, because he was committed to television shows and he is the person who stands by his words. In an interview, he had said that if he has promised a TV producer that he will do his show for these many years, he can't later tell the producer that he has got a movie project now and wants to leave the show.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur, who became a household name with her role of Bulbul in Kumkum Bhagya refused to do Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan. Many of them must be aware that whichever newcomer signs up with Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films has to sign a three-film contract with the production house. Mrunal refused TOH because she felt that signing a three-film deal would affect her international career hence she turned it down. She had even auditioned for Sultan opposite Salman Khan but that didn't work out.

Drashti Dhami

Drashti Dhami was apparently offered Singham 2 but she denied the offer. According to an interview in The Times of India, she was quoted saying, 'I don't think I'm fit for Bollywood unless a Sanjay Leela Bhansali offers me the sequel to Black!'

Adaa Khan

Adaa Khan apparently refused many roles in Bollywood. She mentioned that she decided to stick to television for now as she feels she is not ready to work in the film industry.

Aishwarya Sakhuja

Saas Bina Sasural actress Aishwarya Sakhuja had apparently auditioned for the film Chak De India but due to some reason she did not get work in the film. It is being said that after this experience, Aishwarya decided not to pursue the big screen anymore.

Ankita Lokhande

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande had herself said that she let go of big films like Happy New Year, Ram Leela, Sultan and Bajirao Mastani as she wanted to get married and have a family.