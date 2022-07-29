Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, who play the roles of Akshara and Dr Abhimanyu is loved by fans. Recently, the duo as AbhiRa completed nine months in the show. Pranali spoke about the current track in the show and revealed her views on AbhiRa completing nine months.

Talking about the current track in which Akshara is keeping her passion aside for Abhimanyu's recovery, Pranali said that it is heart-breaking for Akshara as she knows it is Abhi's dream and his passion is to do surgery. But due to his injury, he isn't able to do his favourite scenes, so for her to see Abhi in this condition, is heart breaking. Pranali added that Akshara is all the more stressed, as she wants to see Abhimanyu get back to his joy. Although all doctors have left hope, she is still hopeful and has faith, and is finding solutions instead of sobbing.