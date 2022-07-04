The makers of Chiranjeevi's upcoming film, Godfather, have unveiled the first look poster of the film on July 4. The movie marks the Telugu debut of Salman Khan and stars Nayanthara and Satyadev in prominent roles.

The movie is an official remake of superhit Malayalam film Lucifer, which was directly released on Amazon Prime Video. The original was directed by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopi. Megastar Chiranjeevi will be seen portraying the role played by veteran Mohanlal in the remake.

The team earlier released a title motion poster which was received positively by the fans. Chiranjeevi is shown in a silhouette as he peers over his shoulder. He also is shown holding on to an old model of shotgun as the background music choruses the film's title. His look resembles that of an old time English man with a cap and long overcoat.

Check out the motion poster here

Advertisement Advertisement

The makers revealed the first look of Megastar as GodFather. He was shown sporting a decent salt and pepper look, clad in all black from head to toe. In the snippet released, Chiranjeevi was seen alighting a vintage car as actor Sunil's character opens the door for him.

Check out the first look here:

GodFather is a political thriller directed by Mohan Raja, of Jagapathi Babu-Arjun starrer Hanuman Junction fame. He is the brother of Tamil actor Jayam Ravi, who directed the super successful Thani Oruvan in Tamil. Mohan Raja is returning to Tollywood as director after a long time.

The production of the film began in the month of August, 2021, and the crew has been shooting across locations in Hyderabad, Ooty and Mumbai.

Music of Godfather is composed by S Thaman, and Nirav Shah is cranking the camera. Marthand K Venkatesh is the film's editor. GodFather is bankrolled by Konidela Production Company in association with Super Good Films.

Gangavva, Divi Vadthya and Puri Jagannadh are also said to be part of the crew of GodFather.