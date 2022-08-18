Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran Drop L2 Empuraan Update With A Video; Reveal Exciting Details!

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran finally dropped an update on their next outing L2 Empuraan, on Chingam 1 day. The much-loved actor-director duo released a special video, confirming the commencement of L2 Empuraan's pre-production works. The exciting update has left the fans of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who were waiting for the Lucifer sequel, highly excited.

In the video, the actor-director duo, along with writer Murali Gopy and producer Antony Perumbavoor, announced that the works of L2 Empuraan have officially begun. According to director Prithviraj Sukumaran, the core team of the film wanted to announce the film just like they did for the first part Lucifer, in 2018.

The young filmmaker also added that he has no claims to make, Prithviraj Sukumaran added that he and Murali Gopy are trying to make a complete commercial entertainer starring Mohanlal. The director revealed that they are not planning a release date for the film right now. However, he added that the team wants to finish the shooting of L2 Empuraan in a coherent streamlined process.