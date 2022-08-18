Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran Drop L2 Empuraan Update With A Video; Reveal Exciting Details!

Mohanlal
and
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
finally
dropped
an
update
on
their
next
outing
L2
Empuraan,
on
Chingam
1
day.
The
much-loved
actor-director
duo
released
a
special
video,
confirming
the
commencement
of
L2
Empuraan's
pre-production
works.
The
exciting
update
has
left
the
fans
of
Mohanlal
and
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
who
were
waiting
for
the
Lucifer
sequel,
highly
excited.
In
the
video,
the
actor-director
duo,
along
with
writer
Murali
Gopy
and
producer
Antony
Perumbavoor,
announced
that
the
works
of
L2
Empuraan
have
officially
begun.
According
to
director
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
the
core
team
of
the
film
wanted
to
announce
the
film
just
like
they
did
for
the
first
part
Lucifer,
in
2018.
The
young
filmmaker
also
added
that
he
has
no
claims
to
make,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
added
that
he
and
Murali
Gopy
are
trying
to
make
a
complete
commercial
entertainer
starring
Mohanlal.
The
director
revealed
that
they
are
not
planning
a
release
date
for
the
film
right
now.
However,
he
added
that
the
team
wants
to
finish
the
shooting
of
L2
Empuraan
in
a
coherent
streamlined
process.