Godfather First Review: Censor Board Member Disappointed By The Chiranjeevi Starrer

Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
Godfather
is
all
geared
up
for
its
release
tomorrow,
on
October
5.
The
film
has
generated
enough
buzz
with
the
Megastar
and
Salman
Khan
combo.
Godfather
is
a
remake
of
Lucifer,
the
Malayalam
blockbuster
starring
Mohanlal,
Tovino
Thomas,
Manju
Warrier
and
others,
directed
by
Prithviraj
Sukumaran.
Umair
Sandhu
who
claims
to
a
member
of
Overseas
Censor
Board,
has
tweeted
his
review
of
the
film.
"First
Review
#Godfather
from
Censor
Board
!
A
Strictly
Average
flick
for
B
&
C
Class
Masses.
An
Old
wine
in
a
New
Bottle
!
#Chiranjeevi
You
need
REST
Plz
🤦♂️🙏.
"
Umair
Sandhu
had
rated
the
film
2
stars.
In
a
follow
up
tweet
he
stated
as
follows:
"#Chiranjeevi
need
Solid
Scripts
!!
Plz
get
out
from
these
Janta
Ka
HERO
&
Mass
Kind
of
Roles
!
Don't
waste
your
talent
in
stupid
scripts
!
You
are
a
MEGA
STAR
!
But
no
sense
for
script
choices
!
#GodFather
is
an
Average
flick
!
🙌"
The
review
seems
a
bit
harsh
considering
that
Lucifer
was
widely
celebrated
not
just
for
its
mass
moments,
but
for
its
making
as
well.
We
don't
know
if
changes
have
been
made
to
the
remake,
and
if
so
what
kind
of
changes.
The
film
stars
Chiranjeevi,
Salman
Khan,
Nayanthara,
Puri
Jagannadh,
and
Satyadev
Kancharana
among
others.
The
film
is
directed
by
Mohan
Raja,
who
has
also
written
the
film's
screenplay.
Dialogues
have
been
penned
by
Lakshmi
Bhupal.
Nirav
Shah
is
the
cinematographer,
Marthand
Venkatesh
is
the
editor,
and
Thaman
is
the
music
composer
of
the
film.