ZEE5 has reportedly bagged the streaming rights of Karthikeya 2, which is doing exceedingly well at the theatres. The movie released in theatres on August 13. The success of the movie at the box office has generated huge hype around its OTT release.

Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran have played the lead roles in the supernatural thriller directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film revolves around researcher Karthikeya, who is skeptical and agnostic in nature. He finds himself in the ancient city of Dwarka and works his way through a murder case and a treasure hunt while figuring out his equation with Mugdha, the granddaughter of the man who was killed.