      Karthikeya 2 Day 23 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Nikhil's Mystery Film Stands Strong!

      Actor Nikhil Siddhartha's latest fantasy adventure thriller Karthikeya 2, under the direction of Chandoo Mondeti, is running successfully in theatres all over the world. The movie made a great impact in the northern parts of India, due to the mythological content around Lord Krishna.

      The character of Karthikeya 2 moves to Dwaraka along with his mother to do away with formalities. He gets embroiled in the murder of an archaeologist and in an attempt to flee from police custody, he meets Mugdha. The duo then embark on a journey to crack down the mystery of the mission that the archaeologist leaves behind, before being killed.

      Karthikeya 2 Day 23 Box Office Collection

      Take a look at the worldwide box office collection of Karthikeya 2 down here:

      Nizam: Rs 12.78 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs 4.81 Crore
      UA: Rs 4.36 Crore
      East: Rs 2.54 Crore
      West: Rs 1.62 Crore
      Guntur: Rs 2.68 Crore
      Krishna: Rs 2.20 Crore
      Nellore: Rs 1.08 Crore
      Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Rs 32.07 Crore (Rs 53.62 Crore)
      KA+ROI: Rs 2.82 Crore
      OS: Rs 6.28 Crore
      North India: Rs 13.75 Crore
      Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 54.92 Crore (Rs 110.80 Crore)

      Tulasi played one of the important roles in the film as Karthikeya's mother and Srinivasa Reddy as Mukunda played the uncle's role. Anupama Parameswaran played the character of Mugdha, who aids Karthikeya in fulfilling his grandfather's mission. In addition, Satya, Harsha Chemudu, Praveen, Adithya Menon, and Anupam Kher played prominent roles in the film.

      Produced by Abhishek Agarwal and TG Vishwa Prasad on Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory banners. The movie's cinematography and editing have been headed by Karthik Ghattamaneni. The film's outstanding music was composed by MM Keeravani's son Kaala Bhairava.

      Story first published: Monday, September 5, 2022, 12:39 [IST]
      X