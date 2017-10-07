 »   »   » RIP! 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' Director Kundan Shah Passes Away

Kundan Shah passes away, Best known for films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron| FilmiBeat

Director Kundan Shah who is known for his iconic films like 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' passed away this morning in his sleep of a heart-attack.

His daughter confirmed the news. Meanwhile more details are still awaited.

In November 2015, Shah along with 23 other directors had announced that they were returning their National Awards to the central government as part of a protest against growing intolerance in the country.



Meanwhile, filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted, "Jaane bhi do yaaron... RIP Kundan Shah. Sad News."



Resul Pookutty wrote, "The man who made us laugh our heart out, the man who gave us all time cult #JaaneBhidoYaaro #KundanShah is no more! Shocking! RIP Sir!



Our heartfelt condolences to the Shah family!