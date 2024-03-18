Three Years After Toofan Release, Farhan Akhtar Announces Acting Comeback With New Film
Farhan Akhtar, known for his diverse talent in Indian Cinema, announces his return to acting with a new film starting in July. His multi-dimensional career spans acting, directing, and production, making significant impacts on audiences and critics.
