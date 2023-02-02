Superstar Rajinikanth Warns His Fan In Viral Video, Says 'Don’t Follow Me Everywhere...Go To Work...'
When Superstar Rajinikanth arrived at the Chennai airport, one of his fans there burst out and shouted, "Long Live Permanent Superstar". A video of Rajinikanth immediately gesturing him to go to work is going viral.
Jailer
is
Superstar
Rajinikanth's
next
movie
directed
by
Nelson
Dilip
Kumar
with
Superstar
Rajinikanth
after
Nelson
Dilip
Kumar's
'Beast' starring
young
Thalapathy
Vijay.
Ramya
Krishnan,
Kannada
actor
Sivarajkumar,
Vasanth
Ravi,
Yogi
Babu,
Malayalam
actor
Vinayak
and
many
others
are
acting
in
the
film,
which
is
being
developed
amidst
great
anticipation.
Also,
there
is
a
news
that
Malayalam
superstar
Mohanlal
is
going
to
act
in
the
film.
Rock
star
Anirudh
is
composing
the
music
for
the
film.
Recently,
according
to
the
announcement
made
by
the
Jailer
crew,
the
news
that
Tamannaah
is
teaming
up
with
actor
Rajinikanth
for
the
first
time
has
made
fans
happy.
The
shooting
of
the
film,
which
started
last
year
and
is
progressing
very
briskly,
is
almost
70
percent
complete.
Jailer
is
currently
shooting
in
Hyderabad.
The
superstar
went
to
Hyderabad
on
the
7th
of
last
month
to
participate
in
this
shoot
and
returned
to
Chennai
by
plane
on
January
15
after
completing
the
shoot.
Rajinikanth
decided
to
go
to
Nepal
via
Delhi
to
participate
in
the
shooting.
When
he
arrived
at
the
Chennai
airport
,
one
of
his
fans
there
burst
out
and
shouted,
"Long
Live
Permanent
Superstar".
Immediately
Rajinikanth
showed
his
hand
towrds
him
and
said,
"Balu..
You
should
not
follow
me
like
this
in
all
the
places.
Go
and
focus
on
your
work.
It
is
more
important." Later
we
came
to
know
that
the
person
is
a
serious
Rajinikanth
follower
who
posts
pictures
and
videos
of
the
Superstar
in
his
social
media
pages
regularly.
It
is
important
to
note
that
Rajinikanth
called
him
by
his
name
'Balu'
and
advised
him
with
care
and
affection
towards
him.
Fans
are
saying
that
no
other
star
will
act
in
such
a
responsible
way
that
too
in
a
public
place
like
Thalaivar
Rajinikanth.
The
video
of
Rajinikanth
gesturing
him
to
go
to
work
is
being
shared
virally
on
social
media.
Rajinikanth,
who
went
to
Rajasthan,
was
given
a
grand
welcome
at
the
Jaisalmer
airport
with
an
Adal
song.
It
has
been
reported
that
actor
Rajinikanth
is
playing
the
role
of
Muthuvel
Pandian
in
Jailer.
But
what
kind
of
character
he
is
going
to
play
is
suspenseful.
The
film
is
expected
to
release
in
May.
Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2023, 12:50 [IST]