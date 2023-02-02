Superstar Rajinikanth Warns His Fan In Viral Video, Says 'Don’t Follow Me Everywhere...Go To Work...'

When Superstar Rajinikanth arrived at the Chennai airport, one of his fans there burst out and shouted, "Long Live Permanent Superstar". A video of Rajinikanth immediately gesturing him to go to work is going viral.

Jailer is Superstar Rajinikanth's next movie directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar with Superstar Rajinikanth after Nelson Dilip Kumar's 'Beast' starring young Thalapathy Vijay. Ramya Krishnan, Kannada actor Sivarajkumar, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Malayalam actor Vinayak and many others are acting in the film, which is being developed amidst great anticipation. Also, there is a news that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is going to act in the film. Rock star Anirudh is composing the music for the film.

Recently, according to the announcement made by the Jailer crew, the news that Tamannaah is teaming up with actor Rajinikanth for the first time has made fans happy. The shooting of the film, which started last year and is progressing very briskly, is almost 70 percent complete.

Jailer is currently shooting in Hyderabad. The superstar went to Hyderabad on the 7th of last month to participate in this shoot and returned to Chennai by plane on January 15 after completing the shoot.

Rajinikanth decided to go to Nepal via Delhi to participate in the shooting. When he arrived at the Chennai airport , one of his fans there burst out and shouted, "Long Live Permanent Superstar". Immediately Rajinikanth showed his hand towrds him and said, "Balu.. You should not follow me like this in all the places. Go and focus on your work. It is more important." Later we came to know that the person is a serious Rajinikanth follower who posts pictures and videos of the Superstar in his social media pages regularly. It is important to note that Rajinikanth called him by his name 'Balu' and advised him with care and affection towards him. Fans are saying that no other star will act in such a responsible way that too in a public place like Thalaivar Rajinikanth. The video of Rajinikanth gesturing him to go to work is being shared virally on social media.

Rajinikanth, who went to Rajasthan, was given a grand welcome at the Jaisalmer airport with an Adal song. It has been reported that actor Rajinikanth is playing the role of Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer. But what kind of character he is going to play is suspenseful. The film is expected to release in May.