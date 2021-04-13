Ugadi 2021: Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Darshan And Other South Stars Send Wishes To Their Fans

Ugadi, the new year for the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, is being celebrated today with much fervour. Many celebrities of South Indian film industries took to their social media accounts to wish their fans and followers a happy Ugadi. Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Darshan and Sudeep are among many leading stars who wished a good beginning on the auspicious occasion.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Wishing you all a very happy Ugadi. Peace, joy, and prosperity always! Let's celebrate new beginnings with our loved ones at home. Stay safe”.

Wishing you all a very happy Ugadi. Peace, joy, and prosperity always! Let's celebrate new beginnings with our loved ones at home. Stay safe 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 13, 2021

Jr NTR posted a special poster of RRR along with Ram Charan and wrote, “Here is to wishing everyone a happy Ugadi”.

Anushka Shetty wished her fans in both Kannada and Telugu on her Instagram account. The actress wrote, “Wishing you all a very Happy Ugadi / Gudi Padwa 😊”

Challenging star Darshan shared a poster from his latest release Roberrt and tweeted, “Happy Ugadi to all. The sweetness of the jaggery is more than the bitterness of the neem. I hope that happiness, prosperity and peace will suck in your life Your Dasa Darshan.”

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun also took to his social media to share his wishes to his fans and followers. Ram Charan shared the new poster of his film Acharya and wrote, “Introducing #Siddha's love #Neelambari ❤️ Wishing you all a very Happy Ugadi.” Check out the posts below:

Kiccha Sudeep shared an image of a Khalasam and wrote in his Twitter space, “Happy New year to all you friends. Have a gud one.” Ram Pothineni also extended Ugadi wishes to his fans by writing, “Wishing you all a happy Ugadi. Seeing so many people close to me getting affected by Covid..please stay safe & wear a mask. Love.. #RAPO (sic).” Take a look!

