After a gap of four years, Bollywood star Aamir Khan marked his return on the celluloid with Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

An official remake of the Hollywood cult classic Forrest Gump, the movie has Khan stepping into Tom Hanks' shoes to essay the role of a slow-witted man who recounts the early years of his life when he found himself in the middle of key historical events and now wishes to reunite with the love of his life.

Laal Singh Chaddha upon its release on August 11 (Raksha Bandhan), received positive to mixed reviews from the critics. However, despite all the buzz, the Aamir Khan-starrer opened at the box office on an underwhelming note.

Laal Singh Chaddha collected an opening of Rs 12 Crore which was below expectations keeping in mind the star cast and the budget of the film. Further, the film witnessed a drop at national chains on its second day of release and collected Rs 7.26 Crore.

After raking in Rs 18.96 Crore in two days, Laal Singh Chaddha witnessed a slight growth in its business on Saturday. According to early trends, the Aamir Khan film minted a collection in the range of Rs 7-9 Crore.

The Advait Chandan-directorial features Kareena Kapoor Khan as Aamir Khan's leading lady. Earlier in one of her interviews, the actress revealed that she gave a screen test for the first time in her 22-year-long career for her role of Rupa in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Speaking about reuniting with Aamir on screen, Kareena told Firstpost, "I have known Aamir for 30 years now. I have known him since Karisma did Andaz Apna Apna. I was 12 then and I am going to be 42 this year. He has worked with my sister and now he has worked with me and that says so much about his prolific career. I have always looked up to him and I wished one day I would work with Aamir Khan and we have done some outstanding work together. I am hoping that Laal would be added to the list of Talaash and 3 Idiots."

Also, Laal Singh Chaddha marks Telugu star Naga Chaitanya's foray in Bollywood.