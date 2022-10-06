Ever since the teaser of Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush has hit the internet, the film has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for wrong reasons. First, the Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan starrer was slammed for the quality of its CG/special effects. And now, it looks like a certain section of people are upset with the film over the alleged wrong depiction of some characters in the movie.

The head priest of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Satyendra Das has demanded an immediate ban on the film over the alleged wrong depiction of Lord Ram, Hanuman and Ravana. He claimed that that the portrayal of these three characters in Adipurush does not conform with the epic and their dignity.

Das should that making a film is not a crime but they should not be made to create deliberate controversies to hog the limelight.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad has also raised objections to the portrayal of Lord Ram, Lakshman and Ravana in the teaser, claiming that it "ridiculed Hindu society." They have also threatened to not allow the film's screening in theatres. VHP leader Ajay Sharma also expressed his displeasure at the Central Board of Film Certification and claimed that they have been working in an arbitrary and irresponsible manner.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief ministers Kesav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak had also slammed the teaser of Adipurush and said the disrespect towards the Hindu gods and goddesses would not be tolerated. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Malavika Avinash had criticised the makers and alleged that the makers of the film hadn't done any research before developing Ravana's character.

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush features 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles.