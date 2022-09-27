Hrithik Roshan Speaks About How He Got ‘Lost’ With The Love He Received As Kabir In War

Movie stars owe most of the love they receive from their fans to the characters they play. In her recent Instagram post, Kangana Ranaut talked about how an actor loses a part of themselves when going into their characters. Similarly, stars can also mistake people's love for their character for their own. Hrithik Roshan gave the best example of this conundrum when he said in a recent interview that he got lost in the love and adulation he received for his character of Kabir in War.

In a group interview with Indian Express, Hrithik opened up about how the love and admiration of fans for Kabir affected his life. He confessed that he got lost in the adulation Kabir received after War and it was a very confusing time for him. He said that he was nothing like the suave RAW agent and his real-life persona is more grounded, almost to the point that it defies his stardom.

Talking about his recovery from that state, he said, "It was time for me to realign myself up through the love for my characters, in my real life also I will try and be that." Hrithik accepts that he is not as charismatic as Vedha and Kabir in real life as they are carefully crafted characters. He confessed that if he doesn't separate his on-screen and off-screen personas, he will live in chaos and that would be 'traumatic'.

In the interview, Hrithik also addressed the complaint of his fans that he is very very selective about his scripts and takes years to come out with a movie. He said, "I want to do more films; I just don't find the content. Pushkar-Gayatri are the best minds that I have come across. Such incredible, riveting people. If I get writing like this, I will do four-five films a year." Hrithik said that he was a slave to his instincts and he determines his movies by measuring how impactful the script has on his soul. He said, "I am in the hands of my writers and directors. So, fingers crossed. Maybe I get lucky again."

Vikram Vedha is the remake of the eponymous Tamil film that starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the director of the original flick. Starring Radhika Apte, Yogit Bihan, and Rohit Saraf along with Saif and Hrithik Roshan, the film is set to release on Friday (September 30).