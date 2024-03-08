ISPL T10 Match Results: Suriya's Chennai Singhams Beat Hrithik Roshan's Bangalore Strikers In ISPL 2024

ISPL 2024 live score: Ladies and gentlemen, tighten up your seat belts as it's time for the battle of titans. The superstars Suriya and Hrithik Roshan have engaged in a clash of the supreme as their teams have locked horns in the first match of Friday (March 8) in the Indian Street Premiere League 2024.

Before the launch of Indian Street Premiere League season 1, the organised issued a statement that read on its website, "The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) T10 stands as the paramount platform for countless hidden talents to step into the limelight, presenting a golden opportunity for them to showcase their skills in front of a larger audience and transform their cricketing dreams into reality.

The Indian Street Premier League T10 isn't just a platform for players; it's a catalyst for nurturing talented cricketers who may one day be picked by professional squads on the global stage. So, let's not hold back our dreams; instead, let's embark on the journey from the street to the stadium."

Check out the Chennai Singhams vs Bangalore Strikers match results, live score, playing XI and other details right here!

CHENNAI SINGHAMS WIN FIRST ISPL MATCH

Before the match started, Suriya expressed his excitement as his team won the first match against Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's team. He wrote, "A superb start .. great feeling my @chennai_singams @ispl_t10 What a winning start to the season."

CHENNAI SINGHAMS WIN THEIR SECOND MATCH, BEAT BANGALORE

Suriya's team is on a roll as they managed to beat Bangalore Strikers by 3 runs while defending their score of 99 runs.

CHENNAI SINGHAMS PLAYING 11 AGAINST BANGALORE STRIKERS IN ISPL 2024 MATCH

Here's the full list of players playing for Chennai Singhams

1 Sumeet Dhekale (C)

2 Sanjay Kanojjiya

3 Dilip Binjwa

4 Sagar Ali

5 Farman Khan

6 R.Thavith Kumar

7 Bablu Patil

8 Ketan Mhatre

9 Pankaj Patel

10 Vedant Mayekar

11 Vishwanath Jadhav

