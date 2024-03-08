ISPL T10 Match Results: Suriya's Chennai Singhams Beat Hrithik Roshan's Bangalore Strikers In ISPL 2024

ISPL
2024
live
score:
Ladies
and
gentlemen,
tighten
up
your
seat
belts
as
it's
time
for
the
battle
of
titans.
The
superstars
Suriya
and
Hrithik
Roshan
have
engaged
in
a
clash
of
the
supreme
as
their
teams
have
locked
horns
in
the
first
match
of
Friday
(March
8)
in
the
Indian
Street
Premiere
League
2024.
Before
the
launch
of
Indian
Street
Premiere
League
season
1,
the
organised
issued
a
statement
that
read
on
its
website,
"The
Indian
Street
Premier
League
(ISPL)
T10
stands
as
the
paramount
platform
for
countless
hidden
talents
to
step
into
the
limelight,
presenting
a
golden
opportunity
for
them
to
showcase
their
skills
in
front
of
a
larger
audience
and
transform
their
cricketing
dreams
into
reality.
The
Indian
Street
Premier
League
T10
isn't
just
a
platform
for
players;
it's
a
catalyst
for
nurturing
talented
cricketers
who
may
one
day
be
picked
by
professional
squads
on
the
global
stage.
So,
let's
not
hold
back
our
dreams;
instead,
let's
embark
on
the
journey
from
the
street
to
the
stadium."
Check
out
the
Chennai
Singhams
vs
Bangalore
Strikers
match
results,
live
score,
playing
XI
and
other
details
right
here!
CHENNAI
SINGHAMS
WIN
FIRST
ISPL
MATCH
Before
the
match
started,
Suriya
expressed
his
excitement
as
his
team
won
the
first
match
against
Saif
Ali
Khan
and
Kareena
Kapoor's
team.
He
wrote,
"A
superb
start
..
great
feeling
my
@chennai_singams
@ispl_t10
What
a
winning
start
to
the
season."