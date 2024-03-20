Fighter OTT Release Date & Time: Here’s When Hrithik-Deepika’s Action Film Will Be Out On OTT

Fighter OTT Relase: When Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone collaborated for the first time early this year, they left everyone in awe of their sizzling chemistry. We are talking about Siddharth Anand directorial Fighter which is an action drama and also feature Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover in the lead. The movie was released on January 25 and turned out to be the first hit of the year.

Everyone was in complete awe of the movie as the lead cast played the roles of Indian Air Force officers. Fighter had opened to rave reviews from the audience and had managed to set the box office on fire. In fact, Fighter created several box office records and made a lifetime collection of Rs 237.44 crores gross in India. And now after the immense theatrical success of Fighter, the movie is all set for its OTT release.

Fighter OTT Release Date & Time

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter will be releasing on Netflix on March 21. The movie will be out for premiere tonight after midnight as the date changes to March 21.

Meanwhile, as Hrithik has collaborated with Deepika for the first time in Fighter, he has been all praises for the actress and gave her the credit for the sizzling chemistry between their characters. Talking to ANI he said, "With Deepika, it became really easy because she brings realism in her work, so I was consciously just bouncing off her bat; each line she says is coming from a deep place, and I could tell this is real, and if I don't maintain that I might look like I am overdoing things so I had to make sure I am acting that frequency and thanks to her every scene between Patty and Minni look so extremely vulnerable, extremely endearing and very very real".