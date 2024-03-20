Fighter OTT Release Date & Time: Here’s When Hrithik-Deepika’s Action Film Will Be Out On OTT

Fighter
OTT
Relase:
When
Hrithik
Roshan
and
Deepika
Padukone
collaborated
for
the
first
time
early
this
year,
they
left
everyone
in
awe
of
their
sizzling
chemistry.
We
are
talking
about
Siddharth
Anand
directorial
Fighter
which
is
an
action
drama
and
also
feature
Anil
Kapoor,
Akshaye
Oberoi
and
Karan
Singh
Grover
in
the
lead.
The
movie
was
released
on
January
25
and
turned
out
to
be
the
first
hit
of
the
year.
Everyone
was
in
complete
awe
of
the
movie
as
the
lead
cast
played
the
roles
of
Indian
Air
Force
officers.
Fighter
had
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
audience
and
had
managed
to
set
the
box
office
on
fire.
In
fact,
Fighter
created
several
box
office
records
and
made
a
lifetime
collection
of
Rs
237.44
crores
gross
in
India.
And
now
after
the
immense
theatrical
success
of
Fighter,
the
movie
is
all
set
for
its
OTT
release.
Fighter
OTT
Release
Date
&
Time
Hrithik
Roshan
and
Deepika
Padukone
starrer
Fighter
will
be
releasing
on
Netflix
on
March
21.
The
movie
will
be
out
for
premiere
tonight
after
midnight
as
the
date
changes
to
March
21.
Meanwhile,
as
Hrithik
has
collaborated
with
Deepika
for
the
first
time
in
Fighter,
he
has
been
all
praises
for
the
actress
and
gave
her
the
credit
for
the
sizzling
chemistry
between
their
characters.
Talking
to
ANI
he
said,
"With
Deepika,
it
became
really
easy
because
she
brings
realism
in
her
work,
so
I
was
consciously
just
bouncing
off
her
bat;
each
line
she
says
is
coming
from
a
deep
place,
and
I
could
tell
this
is
real,
and
if
I
don't
maintain
that
I
might
look
like
I
am
overdoing
things
so
I
had
to
make
sure
I
am
acting
that
frequency
and
thanks
to
her
every
scene
between
Patty
and
Minni
look
so
extremely
vulnerable,
extremely
endearing
and
very
very
real".
Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 13:39 [IST]