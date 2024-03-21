Fighter OTT Release Date: Has Hrithik Roshan's Film Premiered With Additional Scenes? Here's What We Know

Fighter
OTT
Release
Update:
Following
the
back-to-back
success
of
Bang
Bang
and
War,
director
Siddharth
Anand
reunited
with
Bollywood
icon
Hrithik
Roshan
for
their
third
collaboration,
Fighter.
Branded
as
Bollywood's
first
aerial-action
spectacle,
the
film
portrays
the
journey
of
Air
Force
officers
defending
their
nation
against
enemies.
With
a
remarkable
ensemble
cast
comprising
Anil
Kapoor,
Akshay
Oberoi,
Karan
Singh
Grover,
and
other
talented
actors,
Fighter
took
cinemas
by
storm
on
January
25,
inaugurating
the
2024
blockbuster
season.
Strategically
released
over
the
Republic
Day
weekend,
the
film
garnered
praise
from
critics
and
audiences
alike
upon
its
theatrical
premiere
and
turned
out
to
be
the
first
success
of
the
year.
Since
then,
fans
were
eagerly
awaiting
the
digital
premiere
of
Fighter
featuring
Hrithik
Roshan
and
Deepika
Padukone
and
the
film
has
finally
been
released
on
an
OTT
giant.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
FIGHTER
OTT
RELEASE:
WHEN
AND
WHERE
TO
WATCH
HRITHIK'S
FILM
ONLINE?
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Fighter
finally
premiered
on
Netflix
in
the
morning
today
(March
21),
nearly
two
months
after
its
theatrical
release.
As
per
earlier
reports,
the
OTT
giant
brought
the
digital
rights
of
the
big-budgeted
film
for
a
whopping
amount.
Announcing
the
film's
digital
premiere,
Netflix
on
Instagram
wrote,
"Fasten
your
seatbelts.
This
elite
team
of
FIGHTERS
is
all
set
to
take
off.
FIGHTER
is
now
streaming
on
Netflix!"
HAS
FIGHTER
RELEASED
ON
NETFLIX
WITH
ADDITIONAL
SCENES?
CHECK
TRUTH
Fans
have
another
question
in
their
minds
-
Has
Hrithik
Roshan's
film
premiered
on
Netflix
with
additional
scenes
or
songs?
With
its
release
on
the
OTT
platform,
Fighter
boasts
a
runtime
of
two
hours
and
44
minutes,
indicating
that
there
are
no
additional
scenes
in
this
streaming
edition.
Originally,
the
theatrical
version
extended
nearly
two
hours
and
47
minutes.
Notably,
it
appears
that
the
song,
Bekaar
Dil,
has
not
been
included
in
the
Netflix
release.