Even after its release, Aamir Khan's latest release Laal Singh Chaddha continues to grab eyeballs for various reasons. The latest we hear is that a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) has been filed against the movie in Kolkata High Court.

According to a report in India Today, Advocate Nazia Elahi Khan has moved Kolkata High Court and demanded a complete ban on the Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer in West Bengal citing peace disorder.

Another report in Live Law mentioned the plea stating, "The trend in Social Media has been advocated by quite a large amount of people and they would further not want others to go and watch this film in the theatres as that would make their 'hard work' go futile. Such anger and frustration on seeing that some people are going to watch the film can lead to a serious threat to the law and order situation in the State of West Bengal. Such factions who want to boycott the film may not let others watch the film in the theatres and this may lead to tussle and further may loosen the grip of the State over the law and order situation. Such a situation seriously leads to an apprehension that the law and order situation in the State may be compromised if the film is exhibited in the theatres any further."

Advertisement Advertisement

Nazia also claimed in her PIL that Laal Singh Chaddha demoralized and defamed the Indian Army by representing them in an incorrect way.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most-anticipated films of 2022. Unfortunately, upon its theatrical release, the film failed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office as it fell prey to the boycott culture.

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' cult classic Forrest Gump. The movie also marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Naga Chaitanya.