Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan Completes Japan Schedule Of New Film With Sai Pallavi- Details Inside

name:
Junaid
Khan,
the
son
of
Bollywood
superstar
Aamir
Khan,
has
recently
concluded
the
Japan
phase
of
his
forthcoming
film.
The
young
actor
spent
around
50
days
in
Sapporo,
Japan,
working
on
this
unnamed
project.
This
development
marks
an
exciting
phase
in
the
movie's
production,
which
already
completed
its
Mumbai
schedule
before
heading
to
Japan.
Insiders
reveal
that
Junaid
Khan
is
on
his
way
back
after
a
month
and
a
half
of
intense
shooting
in
Sapporo.
The
film,
produced
by
Aamir
Khan
Productions,
explores
the
scenic
beauty
of
Sapporo,
a
first
for
the
Indian
cinema.
This
project
is
gaining
traction,
promising
moviegoers
a
novel
visual
treat
with
its
fresh
locale
and
Junaid's
portrayal
of
a
romantic
lead.
"Junaid
Khan
is
coming
back
from
Japan
after
completing
50
days
of
schedule
of
his
upcoming
untitled
film
made
under
the
banner
of
Aamir
Khan
Productions.
After
shooting
for
a
month
and
a
half
in
Sapporo,
Japan,
Junaid
has
finally
wrapped
up
the
schedule," a
source
told
India
Today.
The
project
has
been
under
the
spotlight
since
pictures
of
Sai
Pallavi
and
Junaid
from
the
sets
surfaced
online,
creating
a
buzz
among
fans.
Directed
by
Siddharth
P
Malhotra,
known
for
his
work
on
'Hichki’,
the
film's
production
journey
is
closely
followed.
Published
on
March
8,
2024,
by
Prachi
Arya,
the
anticipation
for
this
untitled
film
continues
to
build,
hinting
at
a
cinematic
venture
that
offers
something
out
of
the
ordinary.