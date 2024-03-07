Laapataa Ladies OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Kiran Rao’s Film After Theatrical Run?

Laapataa
Ladies
OTT
Release:
After
the
success
of
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
and
Article
370,
Kiran
Rao's
directorial
venture
Laapataa
Ladies
hit
the
theatres
last
week,
on
March
1,
amid
high
expectations.
As
expected,
the
film
has
garnered
a
positive
response
from
critics
and
cinemagoers.
Laapataa
Ladies,
a
movie
co-produced
by
Aamir
Khan
Productions,
Jio
Studios,
and
Kindling
Productions,
finds
itself
pitted
against
the
recent
release
Article
370,
featuring
Yami
Gautam.
Set
in
rural
India
in
2001,
Laapataa
Ladies
revolves
around
the
tale
of
two
young
brides
who
get
separated
during
a
train
journey.
The
narrative
explores
the
repercussions
as
Kishan,
a
committed
police
officer,
probes
into
their
vanishing
act.
While
the
film
has
found
acceptance
in
its
target
audience,
a
section
of
moviegoers
are
eagerly
awaiting
its
OTT
release.
Wondering
when
and
where
to
watch
Laapataa
Ladies
on
OTT?
Check
the
updates
so
far.
LAAPATAA
LADIES
OTT
RELEASE
DATE
&
PLATFORM
DETAILS
In
a
recent
update,
it
has
been
revealed
that
Laapataa
Ladies
will
be
exclusively
streaming
on
Netflix.
Aamir
Khan
and
Kiran
Rao
have
played
pivotal
roles
in
promoting
the
film,
and
now,
the
unique
cinematic
journey
they
promised
will
be
available
to
audiences
both
in
cinemas
and
on
the
widely
popular
streaming
platform.
However,
the
film's
digital
premiere
date
is
not
yet
announced
as
Laapataa
Ladies
is
still
running
in
the
theatres.
LAAPATAA
LADIES
BOX
OFFICE
UPDATE:
FILM
HITS
5-CRORE
MARK
Laapataa
Ladies'
box
office
performance
continues
to
slide,
with
day
6
earnings
of
Rs
0.50
crore
reported
at
the
domestic
box
office,
according
to
Sacnilk.
The
film's
total
collection
has
now
reached
Rs
5.45
crore,
as
stated
in
the
report.
The
comedy-drama
stars
Ravi
Kishan,
Nitanshi
Goel,
Pratibha
Ranta,
and
Sparsh
Shrivastava
in
prominent
roles.
In
honor
of
International
Women's
Day
on
March
8,
the
producers
have
revealed
special
plans
for
viewers
as
Laapataa
Ladies
will
screen
at
just
Rs
100.
Now,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
if
the
offer
will
benefit
the
film
at
the
ticket
window
or
not.