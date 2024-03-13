Aamir Khan Opens Up On Encouraging New Talents; Says 'I Really Want To Promote Young Actors

Aamir
Khan
is
one
of
the
most
loved
superstars
in
the
nation.
With
his
choice
of
scripts,
the
actor
has
consistently
shocked
both
audiences
and
admirers.
His
outstanding
performance
has
set
a
new
standard.
With
'Laapataa
Ladies'
from
his
Aamir
Khan
Productions
winning
hearts
across
the
nation
and
is
the
only
most
positively
reviewed
film
of
the
year,
the
superstar
is
currently
occupied
with
the
shooting
schedule
of
his
next
release
'Sitaare
Zameen
Par'
and
is
also
simultaneously
working
on
the
production
of
'Lahore
1947',
the
important
film
from
his
production
that
brings
trio
of
Aamir
Khan,
Sunny
Deol
and
Rajkumar
Santoshi
together.
It
is
well
known
that
Aamir
Khan
and
his
productions
have
launched
several
prominent
talents
and
have
given
them
the
platform
to
shine
on
the
big
screens.
The
recently
released
'Laapataa
Ladies'
is
the
perfect
example
of
it
where
he
introduced
three
debutant
talents
Nitanshi
Goel,
Pratibha
Ranta,
and
Sparsh
Shrivastava.
Recently,
Aamir
Khan
was
Live
on
the
social
media
handle
of
Aamir
Khan
Productions
where
he
interacted
with
the
fans
and
the
audiences.
During
the
social
media
interaction
session,
Aamir
Khan
talked
about
encouraging
young
talents
in
the
entertainment
world
and
said,
"I
Really
want
to
promote
young
and
new
actors,
If
you
like
a
movie
and
it
doesn't
have
stars
in
it,
then
do
support
it
because
it
greatly
benefits
good
films
and
the
film
industry."
The
superstar
also
spoke
about
Sitaare
Zameen
Par
in
social
media
interaction
and
said
that
the
film
is
eying
for
a
Christmas
release
this
year
and
he
promised
that
if
Taare
Zameen
Par
made
you
cry,
Sitaare
Zameen
Par
will
make
you
entertain.
Ever
since
Aamir
Khan
announced
Sitaare
Zameen
Par,
the
anticipation
among
the
fans
and
the
audiences
to
watch
another
exciting
film
from
the
superstar
is
at
its
high.