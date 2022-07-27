Richa Chadha Reveals Why She And Ali Fazal Have Not Been Married Yet!

It's known to all that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are madly in love with each other. In several interviews, Ali had mentioned how he and Richa planned everything about their wedding, but at the last moment, things didn't work out. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Richa Chadha opened up about her marriage plans with Fazal and said that owing to COVID-19 pandemic, their wedding is being delayed.

In an interview with Mashable India, Richa said, "Whenever we think of getting married a new (Covid-19) variant comes. In 2020, we had booked places also but the first wave came, followed by lockdown and destruction. Last year again, in February, we had the confidence and talks started. The second wave experience was the worst in India. Quite sad."