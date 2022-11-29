Throwback: When Fawad Khan Said 'Have No Expectations From Bollywood' But 'Still Love Them'

Pakistani heartthrob actor Fawad Khan stole millions of hearts when he debuted in Bollywood in 2014 with the rom-com film Khoobsurat. The actor was already a well-established star in Pakistan. However, he left a mark with his poised and compelling performance in the Hindi film industry during his brief stint in India. He also starred in two more films, Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and wowed the audiences with his brilliant acting.

Khan's career in Hindi cinema came to a halt following the Uri attack and the deterioration of relations between the two neighbouring countries. As a result, Pakistani artists were banned from working in Indian cinema. Fawad Khan returned to his homeland and continued to work there. But the handsome actor had once admitted that he missed Bollywood.

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor celebrates his 41st birthday today. Let's take a look back at when Fawad recalled his Bollywood days. In an interview with the Pakistani portal Dawn, Fawad Khan revealed whether India's ban on Pakistani actors has affected his friendship with Indian film stars. "I'm still in touch with a lot of my friends there. Nothing's really changed. Obviously, I'm not a man of steel in that people's words don't affect me. They might hurt me. But I am becoming immune to it as time goes by," he said.

Advertisement

"I have no expectations from them, and that's what I think has developed this camaraderie. Even if I don't work with them ever again, I'll still always have love and regard for them, and I assume that's how they feel as well. That's why we're still in touch. We even make plans to meet, to catch-up," he added.

"I have a great relationship with the people that I've worked with and made great friends. I would love to see them again someday, and maybe work with them again. Whether it be for an international platform, a Pakistani platform, or for an Indian platform. Mainstream Bollywood is a different ballgame altogether," Fawad told an English daily in another interview.

The year has been amazing for Fawad Khan. He grabbed his first role in Marvel's web series Ms Marvel and made a comeback on the big screen after six years with the Pakistani epic The Legend of Maula Jatt, opposite Mahira Khan.