Fawad Khan's ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt' Topples RRR Record In UK; Indians Remind Them Of Its Global Collection

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's recently released film The Legend of Maula Jatt appears to have outperformed SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR in terms of lifetime box office revenue in only 17 days of release in the United Kingdom. The claims have been made by the movie's official Instagram page, which said that the Fawad Khan-starrer has beaten Jr NTR and Ram Charan's film records.

The post that was shared on the film's Instagram account read, "Another day, another achievement! The Legend of Maula Jatt beats the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2022, RRR's lifetime business in just 17 days in UK! #TheLegendOfMaulaJatt in cinemas now, book your tickets today!"

The Legend of Maula Jatt is a Punjabi-language remake of Yunus Malik's classic of the same name that came out in 1979. Directed by Bilal Lashari, it also stars popular Pakistani star Mahira Khan.

However, an Instagram user jogged Maula Jatt's makers' memory and reminded them about the worldwide business RRR has done. Commenting on the post, the user said, "RRR worldwide:1144 crs Maula jatt: 127 crs Comparision krna tha to dhang se hi krlete, sirf uk kyun (atleast compare it in a better way, why only UK)?"

Helmed by ace Tollywood director SS Rajamouli, RRR's global box-office collection stands at around Rs 1200 crore. The film was declared a blockbuster and turned out to be India's highest grossing movie of 2022. Besides Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and others. The film is currently playing in Japan, where it was released on 209 screens and 31 Imax screens across the country in 44 cities.

Talking about Maula Jatt, the film follows the story of a legendary rivalry between Noori Natt, the brutal gang leader, and a local hero named Maula Jatt. It also stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik, Faris Shafi, and Gohar Rasheed. Maula Jatt is said to be Pakistan's first high-budget film ever.

Fawad Khan, while speaking about the film, said it was an honour for him to play a legendary character on the screen. "It gives me immense pleasure and is an honour to play the role of the legendry Maula Jatt. It was an absolute joy working with the team. I wish us all the very best of luck to all and I hope the audience enjoys it as much as I enjoyed it during the making," he said.