Surprising! Fawad Khan's Pakistani Film To Release In India. Here's What Ranbir Kapoor & Others Said About It

Following the border tension that rose after the URI attacks in 2016, Pakistani artists were not permitted to work in India. The same was applicable to their films as well. However, in a latest shocking update, the recently released Fawad Khan's epic drama movie The Legend Of Maula Jatt, is all set to release in India in Punjab. The film was released in October and has garnered massive praise from all corners.

According to reports, PVR Cinemas chains and Zee Studios have acquired the distribution rights to the Pakistani film, which will be shown in the northern belt beginning December 30. Further, the movie is said to screen in the Delhi-NCR and Punjab regions, where the majority of the population speaks Punjabi. Therefore, the distributors are expecting more interest from the audience in these particular areas.

Furthermore, trade experts are saying that if The Legend Of Maula Jatt receives a positive response from audiences in north India, the makers could release it in other states like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru with limited screenings.

For the uninitiated, The Legend of Maula Jatt is the first high-budget Pakistani film, which went on to become the country's biggest blockbuster and has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark globally. The film that was released on October 13 also stars Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malik in key roles. The Pak film is the remake of 1979's cult classic Maula Jatt.

But you will be surprised to know that several actors, including Ranbir Kapoor, had congratulated the film's crew. Congratulating Fawad Khan and the Pakistani film industry on the success of The Legend Of Maula Jatt, Ranbir Kapoor at the Red Sea Film Festival said, "Of course sir. I think there are no boundaries for artistes, especially for arts. Many congratulations to the Pakistan film industry for Maula Jatt. It is one of the biggest hits that we have seen in the last few years. Of course, I would love to." Ranbir and Fawad were co-stars in 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan was all praise for Mahira Khan's look for the film, while Emraan Hashmi commented on Humaima Malick's look as Daro and wrote, "love the look Humaima. Looking forward to your stellar performance." Producer Karan Johar, who has also worked with Fawad Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kapoors & Sons, was spotted watching the film in Dubai and has praised the team as well.

