Mission Majnu First Review: Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Starrer Wins Hearts; Kiara Calls It A ‘Must Watch’

As Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu is set to release on January 20, here’s what the early reviews have to say about the spy thriller

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra is all over the news these days and rightfully so. The actor, who turned a year older recently, is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Mission Majnu. The movie is helmed by Shantanu Bagchi and also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. It has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and is slated to release on Netflix on January 20. As Mission Majnu continues to create a massive buzz in the town, Sidharth has been quite hopeful about the movie.

Talking about Mission Majnu, Sidharth stated, "It is inspired by true events so we had a lot of public domain information as to what really transpires, at least for my character, when people go abroad from agencies across India to protect the country. They don't really go guns blazing. The whole idea is to be so secretive and so unassuming that the person could be in this room and we wouldn't know. So that dynamic of being unnoticed and unknown in a vast majority of people and not standing out was so interesting to me. This is the first time for me to play a character based in the 1970s so there is a retro aspect to it. The lingo is different and since I am an Indian spy in Pakistan, he speaks Urdu and portrays himself to be different. There are so many layers".

Interestingly, as the audience has been waiting for the release of Mission Majnu, the critics and celebs have leady given the movie a thumbs up.

Mission Majnu Ko Pyaar Beshumar Milega

Singing praises for Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu, trade analyst Sumit Kadel stated that the movie deserved a theatrical release. He wrote, 'Feel sad that films like Mission Majnu is releasing directly on OTT.. After Shershaah - #SidharthMalhotra again lost a chance of having a theatrical HIT. Nevertheless Pyaar Beshumar milega is baar bhi.'
Mission Majnu Is A Terrific Film

On the other hand, Rohit Jaiswal also gave a thumbs up to Shantanu Bagchi's directorial. He tweeted, 'Fabulous.... MM... what a TERRIFIC FILM, should have released in cinemas....'
Advertisement
Mission Majnu Is An Extraordinary Film & Sidharth Malhotra Is Brilliant

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri has been in awe of Sidharth Malhotra's performance in Mission Majnu. He wrote, '#MissionMajnu is an extraordinary film! SidMalhotra is BRILLIANT! After #Shershah one more heart winning performance by him! A true HERO iamRashmika is adorable. sharibhashmi is superb! Congrats
amarbutala. An Absolute winner for netflix.
Sidharth Malhotra aka India’s Majnu Gives An Outstanding Performance, Says Kiara

Sidharth Malhotra aka India’s Majnu Gives An Outstanding Performance, Says Kiara

Sidharth Malhotra's rumoured girlfriend Kaira Advani shared beautiful review for Mission Majnu. She wrote, 'An outstanding performances from India's Majnu'. Must must watch! A beauytifully executed film. Huge congratulations to the entire team'.
Mission Majnu Is Engaging & Entire Cast Is A Winner, Says Karan Johar

Karan Johar shared the poster of Mission Majnu on Instagram and wrote, 'MISSION MAJNU is a taut, engaging and eventually immensely emotional journey of an unsung hero trapped in a maze of love and patriotism ... a mission that no one knows about.... The entire cast is a winner'.
MOREMISSION MAJNUNEWS
Read More About: #mission majnu #siddharth malhotra #kiara advani #rashmika mandanna
Published On January 18, 2023

Read more...