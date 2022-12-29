"This Is Why We Do Not Entertain This Actress": Rashmika Mandanna Gets Trolled Brutally, Know Why!

Rashmika Mandanna Photo Credit: Twitter

Rashmika Mandanna does it again. The south-Indian starlet, who rose to fame through Kannada and Telugu movies, is now testing the waters of Bollywood. While doing so, the actress is repeatedly making remarks on the south-Indian films, filmmakers, and songs, much to the chagrin of the respective people.

Taking part in a promotional event for her upcoming Bollywood film 'Mission Majnu', the chirpy actress made rather harsh and stereotyping remarks on the south-Indian romantic songs.

"Bollywood romantic songs were a thing. For me while growing up, romantic songs matlab is Bollywood. In south, the songs are mass masala, item numbers, and all dance songs," Rashmika said. Interrupting Rashmika, Siddharth Malhotra said, "Humne bhi dekhi hi. we know, we know" and the both burst into laughter.

Immediately came a reply from someone behind the camera, "Humne bhi south mein dekhiye, har aisa nahi hai."

She then continued, "This is my first Bollywood romantic song and I am so excited and it is so good. I'm waiting for you all to listen to it."

Netizens have taken to social media sites and started to troll her heavily and unleashed their wrath. They made comments like, "This is why Kannadigas hate her", "She has no respect for people, land, and her roots," and "Now Tamil and Telugu people will understand why Kannadigas boycotted her," "She got popular through 'Belageddu' romantic song and she lacks gratitude," etc.

Check out a few tweets here:

Can this song qualify as a good Romantic song?pic.twitter.com/KARFq16iyP — Naveen Gupta 🌺 (@Naveen_Guptaa) December 29, 2022

Her own people hate her.. see I don't know what happened to her relationship and all.. but she hails from Karnataka and got her big start from one of the best kannada movie of that year.. bare minimum she could do is respect that opportunity.. which she clearly does not. — Varun Karthikeyan (@k_varun88) December 29, 2022

This is why, we do not entertain this actress - No respect for land, language, and people. Also, see below, I refused to use this calendar with @iamRashmika. My Mother cut her photo out - Respect @KarnatakaWorld . We respect back! this is @PowerStarPunith Nadu! pic.twitter.com/nacEiAzWIn — iamRchannaiah (@rchannaiah) December 29, 2022

Now telugu brothers will understand what kannadigas hate that selfish lady ! She is not worth to be a actress ! — ಯಡವಟ್ಟು (@Edavattannayya) December 28, 2022

Rashmika hit the headlines for choosing to ignore Kantara maker Rishab Shetty, during one of her interviews, as the one who launched her career in Kannada Film Industry as the heroine. Forget acknowledging the filmmaker for introducing her to the Kannada Industry, she didn't even take his name and quoted a 'random production company,' talking about her earlier days. This didn't go down well with the Kannadigas who have taken to social media and trolled her for purposefully ignoring her roots. Ironically, Rashmika hails from Coorg, one of the most beautiful places in Karnataka, which also makes her a Kannadiga. People started to boycott Rashmika post this incident.

Rashmika Photo Credit: Gallery

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna's Mission Majnu will be released on OTT giant Netflix on January 19. In addition, the actress is part of Allu Arjun-Sukumar's Pushpa 2. She is also awaiting the grand release of her upcoming film with Thalapathy Vijay, titled Varisu/Vaarasudu on January 12 for Sankranthi.