Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Isha Ambani, Shahid-Mira, Karan Johar, Confirmed Guests List, No Phone Policy And More

It's time to witness Bollywood's most-anticipated wedding, as actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to marry on February 7. After secretly dating each other, the Shershah couple will enter the nuptials at Rajasthan's luxurious Suryagrah Jaisalmer. The wedding is said to take place in an intimate yet grand ceremony, with their family members and close friends in attendance.

Sidharth and Kiara were spotted arriving on Saturday at the wedding venue, followed by their guests. It has been reported that the wedding festivities will take place on Sunday and include events like haldi, mehendi, and sangeet. Though both the bride and groom have not spoken about the wedding, Sidharth's mother Rimma Malhotra and brother Harshad Malhotra have said that they are super excited to welcome Kiara to their family.

BRIDE AND GROOM

Kiara Advani was seen landing at Jaisalmer airport with fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday, followed by her father Jagdeep Advani and mother Genevieve. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, was seen arriving at Jaisalmer airport later that day, accompanied by family members. His father, Sunil Malhotra, mother, and brother, along with his wife, were also spotted at the airport. Sidharth's extended family from Delhi were seen arriving at the wedding venue on Sunday.



