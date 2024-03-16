Zee Cine Awards 2024 Full Winners List: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani, Kiara Advani, & Others Win Big At ZCA

Zee
Cine
Awards
2024
Winners
List:
The
much-anticipated
Zee
Cine
Awards
2024
has
begun,
bringing
immense
joy
to
film
enthusiasts
as
the
event
is
being
aired
on
Zee
TV
and
Zee
Cinema
from
7:30
on
tonight
(March
16).
Several
renowned
personalities,
including
Alia
Bhatt,
Kriti
Sanon,
Shahid
Kapoor,
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Ananya
Panday,
Ayushmann
Khurrana,
and
Bobby
Deol,
among
others,
attended
the
event
last
week,
adding
glamour
to
the
star-studded
affair
of
Zee
Cine
Awards
2024.
ZEE
CINE
AWARDS
2024
COMPLETE
WINNERS
LIST:
SHAH
RUKH
KHAN
WINS
BEST
ACTOR
AWARD
The
Zee
Cine
Awards
are
highly
regarded
for
acknowledging
exceptional
talent
in
Bollywood,
paying
tribute
to
artists,
directors,
producers,
and
technicians.
With
numerous
acclaimed
celebrities
nominated
across
various
categories,
fans
are
eagerly
awaiting
for
the
ZZA
2024
full
winners
list.
Undoubtedly,
the
highlight
of
the
evening
is
going
to
be
Shah
Rukh
Khan
claiming
the
Best
Actor
award
for
his
performances
in
Jawan
and
Pathaan.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Shah
Rukh
Khan
unquestionably
stood
out
as
the
night's
biggest
winner,
with
his
film
Jawan
sweeping
up
the
most
prestigious
awards,
including
Best
Film,
Best
Story,
and
Best
Music.