Game Changer OTT Deal Closed: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani-Starrer Action Drama's Rights Secured By THIS Platform

Game
Changer
OTT
Platform
Fixed:
Ram
Charan's
upcoming
bilingual
action
film
Game
Changer
is
back
in
the
headlines
for
the
latest
buzz
around
its
release
date.
The
movie
which
is
being
directed
by
the
maverick
filmmaker
S
Shankar
stars
a
plethora
of
actors.
This
is
the
first
time
for
director
Shankar
to
work
on
the
story
written
by
Karthik
Subbaraj.
The
movie
also
marks
the
Telugu
directorial
debut
of
Shankar.
Game
Changer
Synopsis
In
the
movie,
Ram
Charan,
who
plays
a
dual
role
as
a
political
leader
and
an
IAS
son.
The
IAS
officer
gets
down
to
becoming
a
Game
Changer
in
the
political
scenario
where
he
fights
the
corrupt
system
and
ensures
genuine
governance.
Game
Changer
OTT
Deal
Closed
As
part
of
the
Amazon
Prime
Mega
event
that
took
place
on
March
19
in
Mumbai,
where
many
celebrities
were
spotted
dressed
in
their
best,
the
OTT
giant
listed
out
its
exciting
upcoming
originals,
including
the
web
series,
films,
and
the
movie
that
they
have
secured
the
digital
rights
for.
Among
many
big
names
are
Shankar
Shanmugam
and
Ram
Charan's
Game
Changer.
Post
the
film's
successful
theatrical
run,
Game
Changer
will
start
streaming
on
Prime
Video.
Earlier,
it
was
believed
that
Zee
5
had
secured
the
digital
rights
to
this
movie
in
which
Ram
Charan
is
playing
a
dual
role.
However,
the
recent
mega
event
clarified
and
confirmed
the
OTT
rights
deal.
Amazon
Prime
Video
reportedly
spent
a
whopping
Rs
150
Crore
for
securing
the
rights.
However,
Zee
5
is
still
negotiating
with
the
filmmakers
to
bag
Game
Changer
movie's
Hindi
rights.
An
official
announcement
is
expected
in
the
near
future.
Game
Changer
Cast
Along
with
Ram
Charan,
the
movie
stars
Kiara
Advani,
Anjali,
SJ
Suryah,
Jayaram,
Sunil,
Srikanth
Meka,
Samuthirakani,
Nassar,
Naveen
Chandra,
and
Rajeev
Kanakala
among
others
in
key
roles.
Game
Changer
Crew
Game
Changer
is
a
production
venture
of
Dil
Raju,
who
is
funding
the
movie
under
his
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations,
in
association
with
Sirish.
The
budget
is
about
Rs
170
Crore.
The
movie's
music
and
background
score
are
composed
by
S
Thaman.
Tirru
is
cranking
the
camera
and
Shameer
Muhammed
is
working
on
its
editing.