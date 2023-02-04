Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Pathaan Star Shah Rukh Khan Has A Special Connection With The Shaadi

The tinsel vile is currently gearing up to witness one of the most awaited weddings of Bollywood. Yes, we are talking about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding. As per reports, the beautiful couple will take the plunge on February 6 at the grand Suryagarh Fort Palace in Jaisalmer.

Earlier today, Kiara and other guests were spotted leaving for the venue. The soon-to-be bride looked radiant in an all-white outfit. The wedding is expected to see a footfall of around 150 VVIPs which will include guests from the cinema industry.

Wedding preparations are going on in full swing. Amid this, fresh development suggests that Sid and Kiara's wedding has a special connection with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Well yes, it is being said that the security arrangements at the venue will be taken care of by the Pathaan actor's ex-bodyguard Yaseen.

Special security arrangements have been made to monitor the security of the guests at this big fat wedding. The report in a leading publication states that a wedding planner company in Mumbai is taking care of the arrangements. It was reported that those invited can avail spa vouchers as well as relish delicious food from the food stalls. A host of other fun activities has been also planned which includes a desert safari tour. Kiara and Sidharth have also planned complimentary gifts for the guests.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Sidharth and Kiara have ditched Sabyasachi and will be seen donning ensembles designed by Manish Malhotra.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The actor will be next seen in Dharma Productions' Yodha, also featuring Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna. He will also essay the role of a cop in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop drama Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

On the other hand, Kiara was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal. She also has RC 15, a film starring Ram Charan in her kitty.