KGF Fame Yash Signs A Film With Director Shankar, Movie To Be Released In 2027!

KGF star Yash, who rose to international acclaim with the Prashanth Neel's franchise is now said to have committed to none other than the stalwart director S Shankar- for his 20th film.

Yash, who is currently basking in the glory of his new-found fame and success from around the world is taking time off to spend with his family. He has not yet made any other professional assignment official.

But there is buzz that the actor might team up with director Shankar. The movie, which is touted as a historical war drama, will be a multistarrer with many actors featuring from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada industries. The movie will remain in production for about four years.

Director Shankar is known for his larger-than-life movies with exuberant costumes, sets, cast, and high budgets. Adding to this fact, the movie is said to be a historical war drama, which means the fans of the director and the actor, along with the regular moviegoers are in for a thrilling cinematic experience on the big screen.

The movie is reportedly scheduled for a theatrical release in 2027. Any other official confirmation of the project is awaited.

Meanwhile, Shankar is filming with Ram Charan for #RC15 with Kiara Advani as the female lead. The project marks the second time collaboration of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani who have earlier worked together for Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

#RC15, which marks the Telugu debut of director Shankar, is a political drama produced by Dil Raju. The movie also stars Anjali, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and Naveen Chandra in supporting roles. Thaman S is on board for the film's music.

Yash too might start working on a project by Mufti fame director Narthan, who narrated a script to the actor in which he gets to don the role of an army officer. This film's pre-production work has already begun. On the other hand, Tollywood producer Dil Raju is said to have offered a remuneration of Rs 100 Crore for a pan-India project starring Yash.