Ramayana Full Cast | Meet The TV Star Who Is Playing Lakshman In Ranbir Kapoor-Nitesh Tiwari’s Film: Reports

Ramayana Full Cast: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has swiftly emerged as one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema, despite no official announcement so far. Reports indicate a star-studded cast with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol portraying the pivotal roles of Lord Rama, Sita, Ravana, and Lord Hanuman respectively in the trilogy.

RAMAYANA FULL CAST: RAVIE DUBEY TO PLAY LAKSHMAN?

Adding to the excitement, recent updates from Etimes suggest that television heartthrob Ravie Dubey has been finalised to portray Lakshmana in this grand production helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. Yes, you read that right!

Known for his diverse roles in popular TV shows like Jamai Raja and 12/24 Karol Bagh, Ravi Dubey's potential involvement in Ramayana marks a significant milestone in his career, potentially propelling him to greater heights in the film industry. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

WHO IS RAVIE DUBEY? ALL ABOUT ACTOR WHO'LL PLAY LAKSHMAN IN RAMAYANA

Despite his notable success in television and web series, Ramayana could serve as a breakthrough moment for Ravie Dubey as the much-hyped movie will mark his Bollywood debut. Alongside his acting prowess, Ravi's partnership with his wife Sargun Mehta in Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd, producing successful Punjabi films and TV shows, further showcases his multifaceted talents.

As anticipation mounts for the official announcement of Ramayana, rumors suggest that the makers are likely to announce the trilogy on the occasion of Ram Navami, on April 17. With the first installment anticipated for a Diwali release in 2025, fans eagerly await confirmation of the project's details.

