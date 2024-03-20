Ramayana Full Cast | Meet The TV Star Who Is Playing Lakshman In Ranbir Kapoor-Nitesh Tiwari’s Film: Reports

Ramayana
Full
Cast:
Nitesh
Tiwari's
Ramayana
has
swiftly
emerged
as
one
of
the
most
anticipated
projects
in
Indian
cinema,
despite
no
official
announcement
so
far.
Reports
indicate
a
star-studded
cast
with
Ranbir
Kapoor,
Sai
Pallavi,
Yash,
and
Sunny
Deol
portraying
the
pivotal
roles
of
Lord
Rama,
Sita,
Ravana,
and
Lord
Hanuman
respectively
in
the
trilogy.
RAMAYANA
FULL
CAST:
RAVIE
DUBEY
TO
PLAY
LAKSHMAN?
Adding
to
the
excitement,
recent
updates
from
Etimes
suggest
that
television
heartthrob
Ravie
Dubey
has
been
finalised
to
portray
Lakshmana
in
this
grand
production
helmed
by
Nitesh
Tiwari.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Known
for
his
diverse
roles
in
popular
TV
shows
like
Jamai
Raja
and
12/24
Karol
Bagh,
Ravi
Dubey's
potential
involvement
in
Ramayana
marks
a
significant
milestone
in
his
career,
potentially
propelling
him
to
greater
heights
in
the
film
industry.
However,
an
official
confirmation
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited.
WHO
IS
RAVIE
DUBEY?
ALL
ABOUT
ACTOR
WHO'LL
PLAY
LAKSHMAN
IN
RAMAYANA
Despite
his
notable
success
in
television
and
web
series,
Ramayana
could
serve
as
a
breakthrough
moment
for
Ravie
Dubey
as
the
much-hyped
movie
will
mark
his
Bollywood
debut.
Alongside
his
acting
prowess,
Ravi's
partnership
with
his
wife
Sargun
Mehta
in
Dreamiyata
Entertainment
Pvt
Ltd,
producing
successful
Punjabi
films
and
TV
shows,
further
showcases
his
multifaceted
talents.
As
anticipation
mounts
for
the
official
announcement
of
Ramayana,
rumors
suggest
that
the
makers
are
likely
to
announce
the
trilogy
on
the
occasion
of
Ram
Navami,
on
April
17.
With
the
first
installment
anticipated
for
a
Diwali
release
in
2025,
fans
eagerly
await
confirmation
of
the
project's
details.