Ramayana EXCLUSIVE: Sakshi Tanwar Joins Cast As Ravan’s Wife Mandodari; To Share Screen Space With Yash

Ramayana
Cast
Exclusive:
Nitesh
Tiwari's
Ramayana
is
generating
significant
buzz
in
the
Indian
film
industry,
even
without
an
official
confirmation.
Rumors
suggest
a
high-profile
ensemble
featuring
Ranbir
Kapoor,
Sai
Pallavi,
Yash,
and
Sunny
Deol,
who
are
speculated
to
embody
the
iconic
characters
of
Lord
Rama,
Sita,
Ravana,
and
Lord
Hanuman
across
the
trilogy.
RAMAYANA
FULL
CAST:
SAKSHI
TANWAR
CONFIRMED
TO
PLAY
MANDODARI
Adding
to
the
excitement,
Filmibeat
has
got
a
piece
of
exclusive
information
that
the
makers
have
roped
in
Sakshi
Tanwar
to
play
Ravan's
wife
Mandodari
in
Ramayana.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Revealing
the
same,
a
source
told
us,
"Nitesh
Tiwari
already
has
a
perfect
cast
in
place
for
Ramayana,
and
Sakshi
Tanwar
is
finalized
as
Ravan's
wife
Mandodari.
She
has
been
attending
script
reading
sessions
with
the
team
and
is
looking
forward
to
sharing
the
screen
space
with
KGF
star
Yash."
The
source
added,
"Not
just
her,
even
Lara
Dutta
and
Rakul
Preet
Singh
were
a
part
of
reading
sessions."
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Lara
Dutta
and
Rakul
Preet
Singh
are
rumoured
to
be
essaying
the
pivotal
roles
of
Kaikeyi
and
Shurpanakha
respectively.
The
source
confirmed
that
both
the
actresses
are
indeed
a
part
of
Nitesh
Tiwari's
Ramayana.
WHEN
WILL
RAMAYANA
HIT
THE
FLOORS?
The
initial
reports
stated
that
Ramayana
was
supposed
to
go
on
the
floors
in
March
or
April
this
year.
However,
the
latest
buzz
suggests
that
the
team
is
planning
to
start
shooting
early
next
year.
Revealing
the
truth,
our
source
claimed
that
the
film's
shoot
will
begin
"next
year."
However,
an
official
announcement
from
the
makers
is
still
awaited.
ALL
YOU
NEED
TO
KNOW
ABOUT
SAKSHI
TANWAR
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Sakshi
Tanwar
became
a
household
name
after
playing
the
female
protagonist,
Parvati,
in
Ekta
Kapoor's
iconic
show
Kahaani
Ghar
Ghar
Kii.
After
winning
hearts
as
Priya
in
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain,
she
decided
to
take
a
break
from
the
small
screen
and
has
been
busy
working
in
films
and
web
shows
including
Aamir
Khan's
Dangal,
Samrat
Prithviraj,
Mission
Over
Mars,
and
Mai:
A
Mother's
Rage
among
others.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 12:58 [IST]