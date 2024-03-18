Toxic: Kareena Kapoor Talks About Shooting For Her South Debut With Yash; All The Deets You Need To Know

Kareena
Kapoor
Talks
About
Her
South
Debut
With
Yash:
Following
the
humongous
success
of
KGF
Chapter
1
and
Chapter
2,
Rocking
Star,
as
his
fans
refer
to
him,
Yash
took
his
sweet
time
to
announce
his
next
project.
After
much
thought
and
deliberation,
Yash
finally
announced
Geethu
Mohandas
as
the
director
of
his
upcoming
film,
Yash
19,
titled
Toxic.
In
the
first
week
of
December
2023,
the
official
title
and
teaser
of
the
first
look
poster
were
dropped
by
the
filmmakers,
to
satiate
the
fans.
Ever
since,
there
have
been
many
rumours
and
updates
about
Yash's
Toxic
movie,
especially
about
the
cast
and
crew.
While
it
was
highly
believed
that
Sai
Pallavi
would
be
playing
the
female
lead
character
in
the
film,
the
latest
buzz
almost
confirms
Bollywood
diva,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
as
the
film's
leading
lady,
and
it
has
come
directly
from
the
horse's
mouth.
The
teaser
of
the
film's
title
was
released
along
with
the
actor's
first
look
glance.
The
fans
of
the
KGF
actor
are
happy
as
well
as
excited
for
Toxic.
The
short
glance
showed
many
villains
similar
to
the
'Joker'
from
the
DC
comics.
The
film's
tagline
reads
'A
fairytale
for
the
grown-up.'
This
Geethu
Mohandas'
directorial
is
said
to
be
an
action-adventure
with
a
mystery
drama
woven
into
the
story.
Kareena
Kapoor
Talks
About
Shooting
For
Her
South
Debut
Speaking
about
her
grand
South
debut,
Kareena
Kapoor
answering
to
a
fan
on
a
Zoom
meeting
said,
"Now,
like
I
said,
I
might
be
doing
a
very
big
South
film.
Now
it's
like,
all
pan-India
so
I
don't
know
where
I'll
be
shooting,
but
I'm
excited
for
all
my
fans
to
know
that
it's
going
to
be
the
first
time
that
I
will
be
doing
this," Kareena
said
during
a
fan
interaction,(sic)."
Meanwhile,
Kareena,
whose
upcoming
film
with
Tabu
and
Kriti
Sanon
titled
'Crew' is
ready
to
hit
the
screens.
In
addition,
the
actress
is
also
shooting
for
director
Rohit
Shetty's
'Singham
Again.'
On
the
other
hand,
apart
from
Sai
Pallavi,
Raashii
Khanna,
and
Samyuktha
Menon's
names
were
also
considered
for
the
roles
in
the
film.
Most
probably,
the
movie
Toxic
will
feature
two
heroines.